Nursing home aide accused of stealing jewelry from patients

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) – An aide at a nursing home in Bedford, New Hampshire, is facing charges for allegedly stealing jewelry from patients.

Megan Lakos, 24, of Londonderry, is accused of stealing an array of items, including wedding rings, from patients at a nursing home in the town.

Police said officers responded to the nursing on three different occasions for reports of jewelry missing from patients’ rooms.

Police said an investigation revealed that Lakos was selling the stolen jewelry at a local pawn shop.

Lakos turned herself in Thursday night after several warrants were issued for her arrest.

Lakos is charged with three counts of theft by unauthorized taking. She was released on $10,000 bail.

She is slated to appear in court on Feb. 9.

