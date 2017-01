The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch and high wind warning in effect Monday into Tuesday.

Storm system moves in Monday bringing storm totals of rain between 2 to 2.5 inches.

Strongest wind expected overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning.

You may have gotten the notification for this flood watch already. NOT in effect until Monday afternoon – Tues AM pic.twitter.com/simqVIPRSh — Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) January 21, 2017

High wind watch upgraded to a warning. In effect Monday morning through Tuesday morning. Gusts to 65mph possible. pic.twitter.com/dQDUzq1i2Y — Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) January 21, 2017

