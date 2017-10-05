NY man plans to hand out $50,000 to strangers over next year

A New York man, Jeff Buell, plans to hand out a total of $50,000 to strangers over the next year.

He is doing this as part of his new project called ‘Do the Next Good Thing.’

Buell started the project in hopes that people will pay it forward. He said he wants to bring back happiness in today’s world.

“There’s just a lot of chaos, it’s on everybody’s TV screens every day and I just got frustrated with it,” said Buell.

Buell said the death of his younger sister and current world events inspired him to start the project.

Buell is handing out $100 bills and is asking in return for people to be decent human beings.

“The only thing I want in return for that hundred dollars, is for you to be kind to people today,” Buell told one stranger on the street.

