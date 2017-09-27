NEW YORK (AP) — A man who hurled his dog to its death from a New York City apartment balcony has been sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to felony animal cruelty.

Yuk Cheung got the 45-day sentence and five years of probation on Tuesday.

Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown says Cheung threw the 12-year-old pug, named Yoda, from the seventh-floor balcony in March while arguing with his ex-girlfriend.

He then went to the street, put the dog’s body in a box with ice, and dumped it in a trash can.

Cheung will be banned from owning pets for five years. He also will be registered with the city as an animal abuser.

