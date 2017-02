NEW YORK (WHDH) - People in New York City pitched in to clean-up vandalism on the subway.

Swastikas and references to the Holocaust appeared on a New York City subway on Saturday.

One rider snapped photos that showed commuters taking it upon themselves to scrub off the vandalism. The cleanup efforts of those riders has since gone viral on Facebook.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)