NYC’s famed Carnegie Deli closes

New York, New York (CNN) — A New York City icon is shutting its doors for the last time at midnight.

The original Carnegie Deli is closing after nearly 80 years of serving up its famous over-sized pastrami sandwiches.

It opened in 1937 getting its name from the nearby Carnegie Hall.

Owner Marian Harper said the long hours at the deli took a toll on her and she wants to take time to enjoy her life.

Harper will now focus on licensing the brand and wholesale distribution.