NYC’s famed Carnegie Deli closes

New York, New York (CNN) — A New York City icon is shutting its doors for the last time at midnight.
The original Carnegie Deli is closing after nearly 80 years of serving up its famous over-sized pastrami sandwiches.
It opened in 1937 getting its name from the nearby Carnegie Hall.
Owner Marian Harper said the long hours at the deli took a toll on her and she wants to take time to enjoy her life.
Harper will now focus on licensing the brand and wholesale distribution.
