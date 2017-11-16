NYPD: Muggers grab $190,000 from man visiting from Africa

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are searching for two mugging suspects who they say stole nearly $200,000 from a man visiting from Africa.

Police say the attack happened Nov. 7 in the Bronx. Investigators say the 46-year-old man was making his way out of a building when he was attacked by two men. Police say one man ran off with the victim’s book bag while the other suspect kept him in a headlock.

Authorities say the man was carrying $190,000 in cash he meant to bring to his son.

Investigators aren’t sure if the suspects knew the man had a large amount of cash in his possession. Police have released surveillance images of the attack.

Police continue to investigate.

