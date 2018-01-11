NYPD reportedly investigating sex abuse claims against Russell Simmons

(WHDH) — Police in New York are reportedly investigating new sex abuse claims against hip-hop producer, Russell Simmons.

According to TMZ. two women have filed criminal complaints accusing Simmons of raping them.

Simmons said in a statement that he denies all of the allegations.

He stepped down from his companies last year amid sexual assault and harassment allegations.

