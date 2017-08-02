NYT Report: Trump administration may investigate affirmative action at colleges

According to a New York Times report, the Trump administration wants to investigate colleges for affirmative action discrimination.

In the NYT story, titled, “Justice Department to take on affirmative action in college admissions,” the DOJ under President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions is considering “investigating and suing universities over affirmative action admissions policies deemed to discriminate against white applicants.”

The article does not specify any particular colleges or universities that would be investigated.

A former Justice Department officials told the Times that he would expect the department to look for stark gaps in test scores and investigations into complaints filed against any schools.

The NAACP released a statement following the report:

From Brown v. Board of Education to Fisher v. University of Texas – Austin, LDF, which is the organizations legal defense and education fund, has fought to ensure that every child is afforded an equal opportunity to succeed, and we will bring the full force of the law if this Justice Department attempts to resegregate our institutions of higher learning.

