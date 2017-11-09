O.J. Simpson kicked out of Las Vegas hotel, report says

(WHDH) — O.J. Simpson was reportedly kicked out of a hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday night for drunkenness and belligerent behavior.

TMZ reports Simpson was drinking at the Cosmopolitan Hotel when he got angry with workers at the Clique bar. The news outlet says Simpson was “disruptive” and that glasses were broken at the bar.

Simpson was courteous toward hotel security, according to TMZ, but was also permanently banned from the hotel.

Simpson, 70, was released from prison back in October after nine years behind bars.

