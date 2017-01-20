Obama asks country ‘to believe’ in final tweets as president

WASHINGTON (WHDH) — In his final tweets as president, Barack Obama asked all Americans “to believe” in their ability to “bring about change” moving forward.

Obama also said that it was an “honor” to serve the American people, crediting the country for making him a “better leader and a better man.”

Even though he was replaced in the White House Friday by Donald Trump, Obama said he “won’t stop” working to help better America.

Read his tweets below:

I won't stop; I'll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

I'm still asking you to believe – not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours. I believe in change because I believe in you. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

