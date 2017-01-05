Obama daughters swing set donated to charity

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A longtime fixture on the White House south lawn is getting a new home.

The Obama daughter’s swing set has been donated and removed from the backyard.

The Rainbow brand swing set was installed in 2009.

It is a two-tiered, multi-swing playset paid for by the family.

It was a surpise for their daughters during their first spring in the White House.

Sasha and Malia were seven and ten-years-old at the time.

Now they are 15 and 18 years old.

The swing set was donated to a local organization serving those in need.

Officials say it was first offered to the Trump family for 10-year-old Barron or maybe the grandchildren but they declined.

