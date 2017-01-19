Obama family says their farewells

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - It’s the last day the President and First Lady will be living in The White House.

Tomorrow is the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Today, President Obama offered some parting words in the format of a letter to the American people.

In the letter posted to Facebook, Mister Obama thanked the American people and encouraged them to participate in daily acts of citizenship.

He also said it’s been an honor to serve as the 44th President.

And the First Lady got a little nostalgic on Instagram posting a final farewell of sorts to the place the First Family has called home for the past eight years.

She also posted a picture with the President gazing at the Washington Monument together and captioned it, “being called First Lady was the honor of a lifetime.”

