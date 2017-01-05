Obama pens article on challenges in criminal justice system

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama is returning to his roots at the Harvard Law Review, penning an article about the American criminal justice system.

His article, released Thursday, addresses how presidents can exert influence over the criminal justice system, and how those who serve the president have a responsibility to translate that vision into practical results.

The outgoing president cautions that challenges toward true reform remain, including the passage of bipartisan criminal justice reform legislation, preventing guns from falling into the hands of those who pose a threat, and addressing the nation’s opioid epidemic.

He also calls for the use of technology to enhance trust in and effectiveness of law enforcement.

In 1990, Obama was named the Harvard Law Review’s first black president. The review was founded in 1887.

