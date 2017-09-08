WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama shocked students in Washington D.C. when he popped by their high school to give them encouragement at the beginning of the new year.

These young people that I met at McKinley Tech today are the reason I'm hopeful about the future. To all the young people headed back to school around the country: Make us proud. You're the next generation of leaders, and we need you. A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on Sep 8, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

Obama on Friday made an unannounced visit to McKinley Technology High School, where he sat in on a discussion with students about their life goals, pursuing higher education, and giving back to their communities.

He later released video of his visit on Instagram, where he can be seen telling students, “I do believe that most of the problems we have are going to be solved by you.”

Obama has made few public appearances since leaving the White House in January. His wife, Michelle Obama, made a point of visiting local schools as first lady and since leaving the White House.

Proud of these McKinley Tech students—inspiring young minds that make me hopeful about our future. pic.twitter.com/nqYC1mjjTB — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 8, 2017

