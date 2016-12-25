HONOLULU (AP) — President Barack Obama is thanking U.S. troops serving overseas during Christmas and the holidays for serving the nation.

The White House says Obama spent Christmas Eve calling service members from each of the military’s branches, including the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, Army and Navy.

White House spokesman Eric Schultz says Obama “expressed his gratitude on behalf of all Americans for the service and sacrifice of our troops and their families.”

Obama placed the calls from Hawaii, where he is on vacation with his family.

