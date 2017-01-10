Obama to make farewell speech in Chicago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama goes back to where it all started today, making his final presidential speech in Chicago, where his political career got its start.

He’s expected to tell Americans not to lose faith in their future, no matter what they think about their next president.

Obama says he leaves with two basic lessons: that Americans are fundamentally good, and that change can happen.

