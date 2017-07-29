OBGYN in Kentucky delivers patient’s baby while in labor herself

An OBGYN in Kentucky, Dr. Amanda Hess, was in labor when she heard her patient needed help delivering her own baby.

Hess said she knew there was not much time to waste and went to help the woman.

“So I just put on another gown to cover up my backside and put on some boots over my shoes to keep from getting any fluid and all that stuff on me and went down to her room,” Hess said.

After the delivery, Hess was able to focus on her own delivery and meet her new daughter.

