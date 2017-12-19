NEWBURYPORT, MA (WHDH) - A woman driving to work in Boston Monday morning got a surprise when she said something smashed through her car’s sunroof.

Kimberley Banks, 52, was driving to work in Boston from her home in New Market, New Hampshire when she crossed the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. Her husband Wayne Banks said something crashed down on her car, piercing a hole in her sunroof and sending shards of glass all over her.

“She turned away when she heard the noise. She was going at highway speeds, so I’m just glad that she didn’t veer off the road nor off the bridge,” said Wayne Banks.

Wayne Banks said his wife is OK and still does not know what broke her car’s sunroof.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) just completed a bridge replacement project in Newburyport and opened the lanes this month. A spokesperson told 7News they sent a crew to investigate but did not find any falling debris.

