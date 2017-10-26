Oct. 27 officially declared ‘Devin Suau Day’ in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has officially declared Friday Oct. 27 as Devin Suau Day.

The day is meant to honor 6-year-old Devin Suau of Framingham, who passed away from a rare form of brain cancer. Friday would have been his 7th birthday.

Mayor Walsh said Devin will always be remembered for his kindness and strength. He also tweeted asking people to wear green on Friday to raise awareness for Devin Suau Day and Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).

I'm honored to proclaim tmrw Devin Suau Day. We have all been inspired by Devin & will never forget his kindness & strength. #WhyNotDevin pic.twitter.com/Z12r9Rulq3 — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) October 26, 2017

Please join me tomorrow in wearing green to raise awareness for Devin Suau Day, and Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG). #WhyNotDevin pic.twitter.com/1r0zszfGVc — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) October 27, 2017

