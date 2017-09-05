October Community Calendar Events

The Big E

Event Date: Friday, September 15, 2017-Sunday, October 1, 2017

Time: 8AM-10PM

Address: 1305 Memorial Ave, West Springfield, MA, 01089

For More Information: http://www.bostoncentral.com/events/the_big_e/p919.php

Kick off the fall season at the Big E. Every fall, vendors, entertainers and other participants come from all over the country to participate in the ninth largest fair in North America. The Big E offers free top name entertainment, Thrill shows, the Avenue of States, animals, shopping and more!

Ticket Prices vary. Parking is $10.

IDF Walk for Primary Immunodeficiency

Event Date: Sunday, October 1, 2017

Time:

Registration at 8:30AM

Welcome Remarks at 9:45AM

Walk begins at 10AM

Location: Millennium Park

Address: West Roxbury, MA

For More Information: http://events.primaryimmune.org/site/TR/Walk/General?fr_id=1201&pg=entry

The Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF) is a non-profit that strives to improve the diagnosis, treatment, and life of people living with Primary Immunodeficiency. The event will include welcome remarks, the walk, and a post-walk ceremony. All proceeds from the walk will go towards IDF!

Waiting Rooms

Event Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 – Thursday, October 5, 2017

Time: 7PM – 10:30PM

Location: Museum of Science

Address: 1 Science Park, Boston, MA

For More Information: https://mos.org/public-events/waiting-rooms

Waiting Rooms is a game that explores bureaucracy, immigration, economic inequality, and the systematization of contemporary life. Wander from room to room and face situations in each one that will require difficult choices. Your choices will create your own story!

Event is for adults ages 18+

RISE: Alice Smith featuring Cedric Jackson II

Event Date: Thursday, October 12, 2017

Time: 7PM

Location: Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

Address: 25 Evans Way, Boston, MA

For More Information: http://www.gardnermuseum.org/calendar/events/7783

RISE is a musical series that spotlights pop, rock, and hip-hop artists! Alice Smith will be headlining, with an opening act from Cedric Jackson II and a community spotlight on L’duke.

Tickets are $27 for adults, $24 for seniors, $17 for members, and $12 for children ages 7-12

The Lemon Climb

Event Date: Saturday, October 21, 2017

Time: 8:30AM – 11AM

Location: 100 High Street Building

Address: 100 High St, Boston, MA

For More Information: https://www.alexslemonade.org/campaign/lemon-climb-boston

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation is hosting the second annual Lemon Climb! Participants in the climb will make a difference in the lives of children fighting childhood cancer. Challenge yourself to walk or run up 29 flights of stairs!

Register individually or with a team. Registration is $25 and participants must raise a minimum of $100 each.