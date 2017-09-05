October Community Calendar Events
The Big E
Event Date: Friday, September 15, 2017-Sunday, October 1, 2017
Time: 8AM-10PM
Address: 1305 Memorial Ave, West Springfield, MA, 01089
For More Information: http://www.bostoncentral.com/events/the_big_e/p919.php
Kick off the fall season at the Big E. Every fall, vendors, entertainers and other participants come from all over the country to participate in the ninth largest fair in North America. The Big E offers free top name entertainment, Thrill shows, the Avenue of States, animals, shopping and more!
Ticket Prices vary. Parking is $10.
IDF Walk for Primary Immunodeficiency
Event Date: Sunday, October 1, 2017
Time:
Registration at 8:30AM
Welcome Remarks at 9:45AM
Walk begins at 10AM
Location: Millennium Park
Address: West Roxbury, MA
For More Information: http://events.primaryimmune.org/site/TR/Walk/General?fr_id=1201&pg=entry
The Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF) is a non-profit that strives to improve the diagnosis, treatment, and life of people living with Primary Immunodeficiency. The event will include welcome remarks, the walk, and a post-walk ceremony. All proceeds from the walk will go towards IDF!
Waiting Rooms
Event Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 – Thursday, October 5, 2017
Time: 7PM – 10:30PM
Location: Museum of Science
Address: 1 Science Park, Boston, MA
For More Information: https://mos.org/public-events/waiting-rooms
Waiting Rooms is a game that explores bureaucracy, immigration, economic inequality, and the systematization of contemporary life. Wander from room to room and face situations in each one that will require difficult choices. Your choices will create your own story!
Event is for adults ages 18+
RISE: Alice Smith featuring Cedric Jackson II
Event Date: Thursday, October 12, 2017
Time: 7PM
Location: Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum
Address: 25 Evans Way, Boston, MA
For More Information: http://www.gardnermuseum.org/calendar/events/7783
RISE is a musical series that spotlights pop, rock, and hip-hop artists! Alice Smith will be headlining, with an opening act from Cedric Jackson II and a community spotlight on L’duke.
Tickets are $27 for adults, $24 for seniors, $17 for members, and $12 for children ages 7-12
The Lemon Climb
Event Date: Saturday, October 21, 2017
Time: 8:30AM – 11AM
Location: 100 High Street Building
Address: 100 High St, Boston, MA
For More Information: https://www.alexslemonade.org/campaign/lemon-climb-boston
Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation is hosting the second annual Lemon Climb! Participants in the climb will make a difference in the lives of children fighting childhood cancer. Challenge yourself to walk or run up 29 flights of stairs!
Register individually or with a team. Registration is $25 and participants must raise a minimum of $100 each.