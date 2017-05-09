Odin Lloyd’s mother says Aaron Hernandez will ‘always be guilty’

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - The mother of Odin Lloyd, Ursula Ward, said Tuesday that ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez will “always be guilty” after a Massachusetts judge ruled to vacate his 2013 murder conviction.

“In our book, he’s guilty,” Ward said. “He’s going to always be guilty.”

Judge E. Susan Garsh said a legal doctrine that calls for vacating convictions when a defendant dies before an appeal can be heard was binding precedent. She said she was compelled to follow it in ruling to erase the conviction.

The former New England Patriots tight end hanged himself in his prison cell at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center on April 19 while serving a life sentence on a first-degree murder conviction in the death of Lloyd.

Ward said she was not angry, but cited her faith in God to help get her through Garsh’s decision.

“I know one day I will see my son and that’s the victory I’m going to take,” Ward said. “I won because I have God on my side. With God, all things are possible.”

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said the Commonwealth will appeal Garsh’s ruling.

