BEVERLY, Mass. (WHDH) – An off-duty Peabody firefighter was killed in a bike crash in Beverly.

The Peabody Firefighters Union says firefighter Dan Pimenta was struck by a car while riding his bike, Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on Hale Street. Beverly Police say the driver did stay on the scene.

The Firefighter’s Union says Pimenta was an avid bike rider and champion supporter of the MS Society. He leaves behind his wife and two children.

