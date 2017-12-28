Off-duty Lawrence firefighter helps save man from drowning at Cape Cod marina

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Officials say a man checking on a boat docked at a marina in South Yarmouth on Thursday morning slipped on ice and fell into the icy waters of the Parkers Rivers, but fortunately two Good Samaritans were able to rescue him before he drowned.

Police and fire officials responded around 8:45 a.m. to Skippy’s Pier 1 Marina on Neptune Lane for a report of a person who had fallen into the water.

Upon arrival, crews found a man who had been pulled from the water and lying down on the marina docks.

Police say off-duty Lawrence firefighter William Pagan, who was vacationing at a nearby resort, heard 34-year-old Jeffery Viamari screaming for help and advised a front desk clerk to call 911.

Pagan, along with the clerk, Nicholas Spignese, ran to the dock and pulled Viamari from the water.

Viamari was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. He was said to be conscious and alert.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)