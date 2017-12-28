Off-duty Lawrence firefighter helps save man from water at Yarmouth marina

YARMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) – A man checking on a boat docked at a marina in South Yarmouth Thursday morning slipped on ice and fell into the icy waters of the Parkers Rivers but officials said two people, including an off-duty firefighter, saved him from drowning.

Police and fire officials responded at around 8:45 a.m. to Skippy’s Pier 1 Marina on Neptune Lane for a report of a person who had fallen into the water. Upon arrival, crews said they found a man who had been pulled from the water and lying down on the marina docks.

Police said off-duty Lawrence firefighter William Pagan, who was vacationing at a nearby resort, heard 34-year-old Jeffery Viamari screaming for help and advised a front desk clerk to call 911. Pagan, along with the clerk, Nicholas Spignese, ran to the dock and pulled Viamari from the water.

“I’m glad that Nick was with me there because there was two of us,” said Pagan. “By myself, I would never have been able to bring him up.”

Viamari was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. He was said to be conscious and alert and is expected to be OK.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)