BERLIN, Mass. (WHDH) – Officials responded to a fiery car crash in Berlin Saturday.

Two cars crashed in the middle of the intersection on River Road and Donald Lynch Boulevard.

An off-duty officer assisted at the scene until rescue crews arrived.

No one was hurt. Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

