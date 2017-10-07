AUBURN, Mass. (AP) — An off-duty police officer has been killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Massachusetts.

State police say responding troopers found that the vehicle driven by 38-year-old Michael Lee, of Webster, had hit the tractor-trailer in the breakdown lane on Interstate 395 in Auburn on Saturday. Lee was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t injured.

Webster police said on social media that Lee was an officer with their department. He was not on duty at the time of the crash.

The department said Lee was an “outstanding officer.”

The crash remains under investigation.