Off-duty police officer saves man from drowning at Walden Pond

CONCORD, Mass. (WHDH) — An off-duty Arlington police officer jumped into action Monday morning at Walden Pond when he rescued a man drowning in the water.

Arlington Officer Matthew Riley was at the pond with his two young children when he said he heard a woman screaming for help. A 70-year-old man was between 40 and 50 feet from shore, struggling to stay above the water.

Riley said his instincts kicked in and he jumped into the pond, swimming out to grab the man and bring him to shore.

“We all train for this but like Matthew explained, it’s reactionary at this point and your instincts kick in, your training kicks in and you just go to work and do what you’re supposed to,” said Concord Police Cpt. Tom Mulcahy.

The man thanked Riley for saving him before he was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be OK. As for Riley, he said he is no hero and just happened to be in the right place at the right time.

“I’m thankful I was there and saved his life,” said Riley.

