An Ohio officer accidentally overdosed from fentanyl while responding to a drug related call.

Officer Green says he was on a drug-related call when suspects tried hiding the fentanyl, but got the powdery drug all over their car.

The officer got the fenatyl on his shirt and that was enough to make him pass out from an overdose.

He is now trying to train other officers through a video he created on how dangerous the drug is and how important it is to handle fentanyl with gloves, mask, and a partner.

