Officer charged in drunken driving crash just hours after graduating from academy

SCITUATE, MA (WHDH) - A Massachusetts police officer accused of driving drunk just hours after graduating from the police academy has been placed on administrative leave.

Patrick Stewart, 24, was arrested in Plymouth in April on drunken driving charges after earning a spot in the Scituate Police Department.

A four-page police report showed Stewart drove off the road at 1 a.m. on April 15, crashing his pickup truck on Herring Pond Road and striking a guide wire attached to a utility pole.

Authorities say Stewart first told officers that he was cut off by another car, but then changed his story and said a deer had ran in front of his car. Stewart was also apparently generous with his fellow police recruits during his graduation celebration.

The police report said Stewart paid $250 for drinks on the night of his graduation from the police academy training program. His bar tab included 22 drinks at Hotel 1620, which hosted the reception, and 10 more at the adjacent Waterfront Bar and Grill.

Authorities say Stewart failed three field sobriety tests before he was arrested. He was not injured.

Scituate police refused to comment on the matter.

