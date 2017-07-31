Officer hurt in crash while searching for naked woman

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Officials say a Massachusetts police officer was injured when his cruiser was rear-ended as he helped search for a naked woman near a highway.

Attleboro police say the officer, whose name was not released, was helping state police search for the woman on Interstate 95 late Friday when his car was hit from behind. He was taken to a hospital for head injuries and released on Saturday. His cruiser sustained significant damage.

The driver who struck the police officer was arrested by state police.

The naked woman was also taken into custody.

