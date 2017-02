BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - A police officer was injured after a chase came to a crashing end on Route 3.

We’re told a suspect, wanted for domestic assault and battery, crashed into a Billerica Police cruiser just after 3 a.m.

The officer suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

