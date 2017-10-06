Officer injured, teen arrested after threat prompts lockdown at Melrose High School

MELROSE, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a police officer was injured Friday morning while arresting a “belligerent” student who allegedly made a threat that prompted a lockdown at Melrose High School.

Police responded to the school around 9:30 a.m. after school administrators reported that they were informed by a parent that a student may have made a threat and had a gun in the building.

“This individual had made suggestions online that he was looking for a weapon and that he may use that weapon if he were to find it,” Melrose Mayor Robert Dolan said.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown. Police say the 16-year-old student in question would not comply with their instructions and a scuffle ensued.

During the altercation, a police officer was injured and later taken to Melrose-Wakefield hospital with a serious leg injury. The student was eventually subdued and arrested outside the school.

“The individual became violent and one officer sustained injury,” Melrose Police Chief Michael Lyle said.

No weapon was found after offers searched his backpack. The lockdown was lifted around 9:45 a.m.

The student was arraigned in juvenile court on assault and battery charges.

The student’s name was not released. It’s not clear when he will be allowed back to school.

