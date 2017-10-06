Officer injured while arresting student after threat prompts lockdown at Melrose High School

MELROSE, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a police officer was injured Friday morning while arresting an aggressive student who allegedly made a threat that prompted a lockdown at Melrose High School.

Police responded to the school around 9:30 a.m. after school administrators reported that they were informed by a parent that a student may have a gun in the building.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown. Police say the student in question would not listen to their instructions and a scuffle ensued.

During the altercation, a police officer was injured and later taken to Melrose-Wakefield hospital. The student was eventually subdued and arrested outside the school.

Police say the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No weapon was found. The lockdown was lifted around 9:45 a.m.

It’s not clear if the student will face charges.

