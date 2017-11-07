Officer involved in motorcycle crash in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A police officer has been involved in a motorcycle crash in Boston.

The incident happened at 90 Heath Street late Tuesday morning.

The police officer was transported to a local hospital. The extent of the officer’s injuries is not known at this time.

The circumstances leading to the crash were not immediately known.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)