Officer-involved shooting in Everett sparks investigation

EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - An officer-involved shooting in Everett has sparked an investigation.

Around midnight, the Everett Police Department notified state police about the shooting that involved an Everett police officer on Broadway at Second Street, Massachusetts State Police said.

Troopers from the State Police Detective Unit for Middlesex County, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the State Police Ballistics Unit responded to the scene.

State police said the person who got shot was alive upon their arrival. There is no word on the person’s current condition.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for details.

