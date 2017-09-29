Officer-involved shooting in Lunenberg sparks investigation

LUNENBERG, MA (WHDH) — Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of an officer-involved shooting in Lunenburg , according to Dave Procopio, media communications director for State Police.

The incident happened at 747 Chase Rd, which closed down the road into Friday morning.

State Police said the officer involved is from the Lunenburg Police Department.

The suspect was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center and is expected to survive, Procopio said.

State Police Detectives along with the Worcester’s District Attorney’s office is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.

