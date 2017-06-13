Officer-involved shooting reported at New Hampshire state liquor store

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in New Hampshire are responding to an officer-involved shooting at the New Hampshire state liquor store in Hampton.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald says shots were fired at the store on Interstate 95 around 12:30 p.m.

The rest area on the southbound side of the highway is closed off to the public.

Video from Sky7 shows a heavy police presence at the store.

No additional details were immediately available.

The incident is under investigation.

