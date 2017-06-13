Officer mistakenly shoots cop after police academy training

VASSALBORO, Maine (AP) — State police in Maine say they are investigating the accidental shooting of a corrections officer by a fellow officer while they were at police academy for a training program.

Police say the shooting wounded 33-year-old Matthew Morrison, of Mars Hill. He’s being treated at a hospital for an injured leg.

Police say 24-year-old Cumberland County corrections officer Matthew Begner shot Morrison. Police say the shooting took place inside a pickup truck owned by a third officer, 25-year-old Cody Gillis, of Brunswick.

Police say the gun is owned by Gillis. They say the three men were leaving police academy grounds for the evening on Monday when the shooting took place in a parking lot.

The director of the academy says he will also review the shooting.

