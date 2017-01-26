Officer opens fire, 2 arrested after multi-town police chase

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut authorities say a vehicle rammed two police cruisers and an officer opened fire before a police chase that ended with the arrest of two men.

New Britain police say officers stopped the vehicle Wednesday night in attempt to arrest a passenger, Jimmy Rosado, of Meriden. Police allege Rosado violated his parole on a murder conspiracy conviction and threatened his girlfriend and police.

Authorities say the driver, Anijah Robinson, of New Britain, rammed the cruisers and drove at an officer, who fired two shots into the vehicle. Police arrested the men after a chase through Newington, Berlin and Meriden.

Rosado was charged with domestic violence and violating parole. Robinson was charged with attempted assault on police and other crimes.

It wasn’t immediately clear if they have lawyers who could comment.

