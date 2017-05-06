Officer recovering after shootout at Braintree motel

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - A Braintree officer is on the road to recovery after he was shot at a Motel 6 in Braintree Friday night.

Officer Donald Delaney was shot in the face during the initial shootout, and officers were seen paying him a visit at the hospital throughout the day.

Officials say a bullet is still lodged in his head from a gunman who opened fire at the motel.

Gunfire erupted at the scene Friday night, sending guests running.

The Norfolk County District Attorney says the shooter is Tizaya Jordan Robinson, 25.

The DA says Delaney and other officers were trying to serve him a restraining order when the suspect shot through the door of his room.

Officers shot back and retreated.

A SWAT team moved in, and several hours later, police found the suspect dead inside his room.

Braintree officers were seen walking into Boston Medical Center, where the veteran officer is expected to recover after surgery.

Braintree’s police lieutenant says Delaney has been with the department since 2010 and has been awarded two life-saving awards. Delaney is a veteran of the US Marines and also volunteers his time in the community.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy on the suspect, who along with the restraining order had several warrants in Boston for domestic assault and kidnapping.

