Officer run over while attempting to stop shoplifting suspect

PLAINVILLE, MA (WHDH) - A Plainville officer was run over by a car when he tried to stop a shoplifting suspect.

Officers responded to a Target in Plainville at 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning for a possible shoplifting suspect.

When officers arrived the suspect got into his vehicle and hit the officer who was pursuing him.

That officer was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries to his lower body. He is expected to be okay.

Police are now looking for the vehicle, a small grey or silver Sudan with MA Plates 6SM 550.

The suspect is a white male in his late 20’s or early 30’s around 6 feet tall.

