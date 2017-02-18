Officer taken to hospital after being struck by car

BOSTON (WHDH) - A police officer in Mattapan was taken to the hospital after his car was struck by another car.

The incident happened on Blue Hill Ave and Norfolk Street.

Officials say the car was struck by another vehicle, but it’s unclear if any other cars were involved.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.

There is no immediate word on the driver of the other car or how the incident happened.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)