WALTHAM, Mass. (WHDH) – A Waltham Police officer was released from the hospital Friday after surviving a frightening fall.

Officers responded to a report a car break-in, when they followed the robbers into an empty building on Sharon Street.

While inside the building, an officer fell 10 feet through the floor to the basement.

Neighbors say the building is not well maintained, and that it provides a home for suspicious activity.

Contractors are working on the building. It has been marked as an unsafe structure.

