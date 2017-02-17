Officer who shot suspect cleared of wrongdoing

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Pittsfield police officer who shot a man charged with trying to run him down has been cleared of wrongdoing.

Officer Martin Streit fired three shots at a vehicle driven by Mark Marauszwski last month. Marauszwski suffered wounds to his hand, forearm and shoulder.

Berkshire District Attorney David Capeless said in a statement Thursday that after reviewing the investigatory report, witness statements and the evidence gathered in the case, he concluded that no criminal charges are warranted against Streit.

Authorities say the driver fled a traffic stop, striking an officer with his vehicle’s door. After a pursuit, prosecutors say Streit got out of his cruiser, and the suspect drove toward him. The DA says Streit repeatedly ordered Marauszwski to stop before firing.

The suspect has pleaded not guilty to associated charges.

