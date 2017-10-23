Officer with pilot’s license helps stranded cops get home

WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Seven Massachusetts police officers who got stranded in Georgia after a short hurricane relief mission to Puerto Rico made it home thanks to a fellow officer who is also a commercial pilot.

The officers from Hampden, Holyoke, Easthampton and Chelsea departed Oct. 7.

Holyoke’s chief tells The Republican they received permission for the trip and checked in with Puerto Rican authorities when they arrived, but after a miscommunication over a side trip they were asked to go home.

They were stuck in Georgia in the early morning hours Oct. 12 and getting a commercial flight proved difficult because they were carrying service weapons.

Michael Kane, co-owner of Aircraft Management Sales and Service and a reserve officer in Hampden, piloted a jet to get the officers home at the request of Hampden’s chief.

