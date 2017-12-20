SAINT HELENS, OR (WHDH) — The abominable snowman is cuffed and in custody as part of one Oregon police department’s annual holiday impaired driving enforcement campaign.

Officers arrested the abominable snowman in the early Monday morning hours after receiving calls of a driver swerving between lanes and sideswiping a parked car, St. Helens Police Department wrote on Facebook.

“Mr. Snowman admitted that he was driving home from a holiday party where he drank a little too much peppermint schnapps,” said Officer Claus. “He thought that he would be okay to drive the short distance back to his house. Clearly, that was not the case.”

The St. Helens Police Department is participating in a high visibility enforcement (HVE) campaign to crackdown on drunk, drugged and high drivers during the holiday season. The campaign increases the number of officers on the streets between Dec. 15 and Jan. 1.

