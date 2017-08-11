Officer’s camera catches attempted murder in South Carolina

***Warning: The video above may be disturbing for some viewers.***

ESTILL, S.C. (WHDH) — A violent attack on a South Carolina police officer last year was caught on a small camera attached to the officer’s glasses, and that footage helped put away a suspect in an attempted murder case.

In a video released Thursday, officer Quincy Smith can be seen responding to a 9-1-1 call for an armed robbery at a grocery store. Smith located the suspect shortly after arriving on the scene and confronted the man.

The officer gave the man several commands, which went ignored, at which point the officer told the man to take his hands out of his pocket.

“Take your hands out of your pocket!” the officer can be heard saying in the footage. “If you don’t stop, I’m gonna tase you. I’m not playing with you. Take your hands out of your pocket.”

Then, the man quickly pulls a gun and starts firing at the officer.

Injured, the officer scrambles back to his cruiser to call for help.

Smith was hit four times, one of which struck his neck and struck a major vein.

At one point, the officer radios to dispatch, saying, “Please tell my family I love them.”

Smith remained conscious as bystanders tried to keep him calm.

The man who shot the officer was sentenced to 35 years in prison after being found guilty of attempted murder and possession of a weapon while committing a violent crime.

