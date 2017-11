QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Police placed five people under arrest as part of a drug bust in Quincy.

Officers said they found more than 50 grams of fentanyl, more than 30 grams of cocaine and nearly $2,700 in cash inside a building on Copeland Street Tuesday morning.

The suspects face a number of charges including drug trafficking and drug possession.

