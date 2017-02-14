Officers honored for capturing dangerous fugitive

SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) - High honors for two Somerville Police detectives and two state troopers who captured a dangerous fugitive.

Last month, two Somerville detectives were on their way to a funeral when James Morales walked right in front of their car.

They recognized him as a possible bank robbery suspect and called into dispatch to check on his description.

“Trooper Merrick pulled up, jumped out of his cruiser, started chasing the gentleman so we were like forget about the description it’s him,” said Detective Derrick Dottin of the Somerville Police Department.

35-year old James Morales was accused of stealing military weapons from an army reserve facility in Worcester.

He escaped a federal detention facility in Rhode Island and was also suspected in two bank robberies.

“Immediately once I saw him,” said Trooper Joseph Merrick, “I knew it was the escaped inmate from Rhode Island

Merrick chased Morales for about two blocks, even as he tried to get over a fence.

“I was able to tackle him,” said Merrick, “with the assistance of two Somerville detectives we were able to put him in handcuffs.”

Trooper Brendan Cain helped with the capture as well.

None of them willing to take credit themselves.

“It’s great to be recognized and honored,” said Cain.

